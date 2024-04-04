Play’n GO unveils its latest release, Mystery Genie Fortunes of the Lamp

Play’n GO is granting wishes with their latest magical release.

Press release.- Rub the magic lamp and prepare to meet a legendary being in this magical new release. Your wish is their command in Mystery Genie Fortunes of the Lamp, Play’n GO latest release.

In this twist on the classic tale of Arabian Nights, players will come face to face with the Genie of the lamp as she offers to make all of their wildest wishes come true with just a snap of her fingers. Players will want to prepare themselves for a night of mystery and magic.

Players will spin the game’s 5×4 reels to create winning combinations of symbols while seeking the many fascinating features brought forth by the mysterious Genie herself. These bonus features, including Mystery Symbols, Free Spins, and Sand Rewind, which locks special symbols in place and Respins the reels, each offer an increased chance for some big wins.

The tale of Arabian Nights is something that everyone is familiar with. And while Mystery Genie Fortunes of the Lamp boasts this fresh theme, those who are fans of other magical-themed titles such as Street Magic (2018) and Jade Magician (2017) are sure to have an enchanting time with this powerful new addition to the Play’n GO library.

See also: Play’n GO gifts players a holiday treat in Easter Eggspedition

George Olekszy, head of game Retention said: “We’re incredibly excited to dip into this iconic mythos and it’s great that we get to put our own spin on things. We can’t wait for players to enjoy both the intuitive gameplay mechanics and iconic theme in this title. It really is a whole new world for us all!”

Mystery Genie Fortunes of the Lamp joins Play’n GO’s extensive library and opens up another thematic path for players to travel along, set within this iconic Middle Eastern folklore.