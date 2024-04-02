Play’n GO announces MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Driver appearance at Next: Valletta event  

The drivers, along with Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, will attend the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Malta.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced that the world of motor racing will descend on Malta with an appearance at the Next: Valletta event by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

In an industry first, the drivers, who both have scored points in races already this season, will be joined by Team Principal Ayao Komatsu on 15th May in the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Malta.

The appearance follows the Swedish gaming giant’s announcement late last year that it had agreed to a multi-year sponsorship deal with the American team, and this will be the first driver appearance initiated by that sponsorship.

Hülkenberg and Magnussen take to the stage at Next.io’s Valletta showcase as part of a Play’n GO-sponsored panel, along with leading media personality Natalie Pinkham, for a live Q&A session ahead of their race in Imola on 19th May.

Following a private event with Play’n GO partners on the evening of the 14th of May, the drivers will take to the stage in Valletta. Here, they will give a unique insight into the day-to-day life of a motorsport athlete, their hopes for the rest of the season, and some predictions for the following weekend’s race at the legendary track in Northern Italy.

Play’n GO and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have worked closely together since the announcement of their multi-year partnership last November, and this appearance from the Team’s drivers and Team Principal brings the collaboration to life in front of an industry in-person audience for the first time.

Ebba Arnred, CMO and Co-Founder of Play’n GO said: “We’re very excited to bring the world of motor racing to Malta with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, and we’re so proud to have Kevin, Nico, and Ayao on the ground as part of the Play’n GO team at Next: Valletta.

“We always felt that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team were perfect partners to continue to propel our brand further than ever before, and we can’t wait to show the best of this partnership next month. Both Play’n GO and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have a shared vision of sustainability, innovation, and entertainment in our respective industries, and we look forward to many years of working together to achieve those goals.”