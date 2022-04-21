Play’n GO introduces the new slot Puebla Parade

Play'n GO hit the nail on the head when it comes to its dedication to detail.

Play’n GO continues to expand its game portfolio, with a new Mexican-themed title.

Press release.- Play’n GO dresses up for the celebration of Cinco de Mayo in Mexico, which commemorates the Battle of Puebla. In this context, the company presented its new Puebla Parade slot, which proposes to experience the festivities in the city’s parade.

Slots enthusiasts and newcomers alike have a lot to look forward to at this game. It has intuitive mechanics and is easy to learn. All features are played on the reels keeping all the attention on the game at hand for an immersive experience.

Lively visuals are combined with innovative features as dancers serve as wilds on the reels. The Play’n GO team has struck the perfect balance between being creative with features without taking the player out of the game.

Dancer Wilds merge on the reel to create a Multiplier, stepping around the reels as they take to the dance floor. Expanding reels take five by four or five by seven paylines to make the dance floor bigger and create more ways to win.

Play’n GO hit the nail on the head when it comes to its dedication to detail. During the Free Spins, music is played that was not only recorded by a Mexican mariachi singer specifically for this project, but the lyrics are also custom-made: it was written by a talented Spanish-speaking songwriter.

The use of a vihuela guitar and original ‘shouts’ lends itself even more to this game. And the low-pay symbols look like the paper decorations that would be strewn across the streets on Cinco de Mayo.

Play’n GO’s Head of Games, Charlotte Miliziano, said: “One of the reasons our portfolio is the most diverse in the industry is the themes, celebrations and culture we bring to our games. We are a community at Play’n GO and our games are a positive reflection of that.”

She added: “We are dedicated to going the extra mile, for example, you won’t find the music for Free Spins in a sample library. Everything from the lyrics to the music was conceived and performed just for this game.”