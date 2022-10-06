Play’n GO introduces its latest IP title: Dio – Killing the Dragon

Dio - Killing the Dragon is the latest in Play’n GO’s exclusive collection of rock ‘n’ roll themed slots.

Take a “holy dive” into the latest edition of Play’n GO’s iconic music series with historic American rock band Dio.

Press release.- Play’n GO introduces an iconic music series with the historic American rock band Dio.

Players will join Dio’s legendary lead vocalist Ronnie James Dio and use the magic of his music to conquer deadly fire-breathing dragons, prowling wild wolves and more. While there is no question about Dio’s musical influence, one question now begs to be answered: Will Dio defeat the dragon?

In this fantastical celebration of Dio’s legacy, players will catch as many Scatters as they can to unlock their way into a castle where fun features will lead them to the ultimate showdown between Dio and Murray, a mighty fire-breathing dragon.

Catching Scatters leads to a Free Spins feature, where players have multiple ways to win: Land Sticky Wilds or Special Symbols to unlock a bevvy of additional features.

The Fallen Angel feature includes a falling Wild symbol; the Wild Multipliers feature adds a multiplier to a Sticky Wild; the Symbol Upgrade feature morphs high-paying symbols to the highest-paying symbol; the Lock up the Wolves feature can provide players with continuous Re-spins.

Players will love turning up the jukebox throughout for Dio’s top hits like Holy Diver, Don’t Talk to Strangers, Evil Eyes, and We Rock and visually, they’re in for a rockin’ experience with a gothic backdrop and vibrant animations making for immersive gameplay.

Dio – Killing the Dragon is the latest in Play’n GO’s exclusive collection of rock ‘n’ roll themed slots, joining Def Leppard: Hysteria, Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness, KISS Reels of Rock, Twisted Sister and ZZ Top Roadside Riches.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “Our music series has quickly become one of our favourites and we absolutely loved putting together this tale of Dio. We’re always thinking about the players and the most fun part was seeing just how many features we could pack into the game for them.

“Our design team really outdid themselves with the visual details, putting players inside this authentic fantasy land alongside Dio and we’re thrilled they will be able to enjoy the legacy of Dio’s music on the jukebox!”

