Play’n GO expands its presence in Italy with Lottomatica

Lottomatica players will enjoy access to Play’n GO content, which continues to build momentum in key regulated markets across southern Europe.

Press release.- Play’n GO has further expanded its footprint in Italy after going live in the country with leading operator Lottomatica.

This is the first time Lottomatica players will enjoy access to Play’n GO content, with games including the iconic Book of Dead, Tome of Madness and Rise of Olympus now available.

“Our focus is always on bringing the best games to our players, so it was an easy decision to add Play’n GO content to our offering,” said Alessandro Rainaldi, Product Development Manager, Betting and Digital, at Lottomatica.

“We know there are few suppliers with as much experience in regulated markets as Play’n GO, and we’ve been impressed by their strong understanding of casino content in Italy. These slots are some of the most entertaining on the market, and our players are going to love them.”

Magnus Thalin, Global Head of Sales at Play’n GO, added: “We’re always looking to work with world-class operators in the most important regulated markets, and this partnership with Lottomatica absolutely fits the bill. We both share a firm belief in delivering great entertainment in a responsible and sustainable way, and we’ll work closely together on these priorities over the coming months and years.”

Play’n GO games have been fan favourites in Italy since the powerhouse studio first entered the regulated market in 2018.

Alongside global blockbusters and titles built around licensed IP, it has also launched games set in the country, such as Rocco Gallo, which follows the adventures of a mighty cockerel in a small Italian village.

Emilie Zamponi, Regional Director, Southern Europe and Latam for Play’n GO, said: “Landing another top tier Italian operator shows just how in-demand Play’n GO games are in Italy. Play’n GO continues to build momentum in key regulated markets across southern Europe, including Italy, Spain and Greece, and with an exciting pipeline of new content to come, we’ll be working with Lottomatica and other partners to take the next step.”