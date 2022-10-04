Play’n GO to make Las Vegas debut

The iGaming entertainment supplier will share its story of regulated market success with attendees at G2E with the launch of the brand campaign Stories Start Here.

Press release.- Play’n GO will make its long-awaited debut in Las Vegas next week as the world’s leading iGaming entertainment supplier takes a starring role at the Global Gaming Expo.

The Swedish iGaming giants opened the book on its North American adventure earlier this year with successful market launches in Ontario and New Jersey, in addition to a license acquired in Michigan.

Exhibiting for the first time in Las Vegas, Play’n GO will share its story of regulated market focus, unmatched content portfolio with compelling narratives, unparalleled release cadence, and commitment to responsible gaming through a new brand campaign Stories Start Here.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO and Co-Founder for Play’n GO, said: “We think that the story of Play’n GO is a compelling one, and we’re excited to share it with everyone in Las Vegas. The culture and people within our business are what drives us every day to create great entertainment. Our focus on who we are and what we believe in has been part of a phenomenal success story for almost 20 years in Europe.

“But while we continue to grow our existing business, it’s time to go all-in on North America.”

Play’n GO’s portfolio of more than 300 titles has propelled it to be one of the most important slot supplier to regulated markets in Europe, with games such as Book of Dead, Tome of Madness, and Reactoonz firm favourites of players the world over.

The smash hit Book of Dead, released originally in 2016, is still the number one online slot game in Europe, and recently made its US debut in New Jersey in September.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, added: “Play’n GO is already well known around the industry for having the best content for both acquisition and retention, but we bring so much more to the table than just the world’s most popular online slot games.

“My team and I are looking forward to showcasing how we work closely in partnership with operators to help them achieve their business goals by harnessing the power of the expertise that Play’n GO has built up over the past 20 years at the forefront of iGaming. G2E is the perfect opportunity and we can’t wait.”

Stories Start Here is a campaign that will shine a new light on the Play’n GO story – From building casino games for mobile phones before the iPhone even existed to now nurturing a collaborative culture of Play’n GO staff across the world who write new chapters in our story every day.

Ebba Arnred, CMO and Co-Founder of Play’n GO, added: “There may be some in the US gaming market in particular who haven’t heard a lot about Play’n GO – yet. Our mission is to ensure that that will not be the case when everyone leaves Las Vegas, and we aim to continue to tell our story post-Vegas too. In many ways, our North American story starts here.”