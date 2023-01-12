Play’n GO introduces its brand new slot game Invading Vegas

Players can watch alongside long-time Sin City staples of yesteryear as the aliens invade.

Press release.- Play’n GO presented its latest slot game: Invading Vegas.

They call it The Most Interesting City in the World. But according to the company, Las Vegas has never been more interesting – or entertaining – than when aliens invade.

Players can watch alongside long-time Sin City staples of yesteryear as the aliens invade. And they find their way through extra-terrestrial mayhem to extravagant winnings with feature-packed fun.

In Invading Vegas, players can spot the Flying Saucers and unlock a Free Spins feature that flips the Strip with the popular Lock On Re-Spin Feature – giving players another opportunity to hit a Vegas-sized jackpot.

In the Lock On Re-Spin Feature, the reels will flip 180 degrees – the first reel becomes the last – increasing big win opportunities. With two reels fully stacked, the Lock On Re-Spin will give players another chance to hit a third full reel.

Quirky reel-moving mechanics see players tasked with catching as many of these invading aliens as possible as they morph into Walking Wilds in the Free Spins Feature, moving left on the reel – and in the Lock On Re-Spins Feature, they’ll move right creating a truly immersive experience.

Join the Vegas regulars of the ‘80s and ‘90s – Fake Elvis, an Oil Billionaire, Showgirl, Journalist and bingo-playing Old Lady – for another extravaganza, adding to Play’n GO’s industry-leading online collection of tales like Sparky & Shortz, Energoonz, Planet Fortune and Captain Xeno’s Earth Adventure.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “Everyone knows the saying, ‘Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,’ and we wanted to really push our imagination past the limit with Invading Vegas. Aliens, flying saucers, fake Elvis, old ladies and second-chance jackpots, this game has it all.”

And she added: “Players will love the features we’ve packed into this game. From the many ways to win to the unique design and storyline, our team has created.”