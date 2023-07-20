Play’n GO has got the Midas touch in Scroll of Seth

The new slot game is part of the saga of titles set in Ancient Egypt.

Press release.- Play’n GO awakens the god of disorder for some chaotic wins in their latest online slot, Scroll of Seth.

The ancient deity of storms, deserts, and disorder has gone by many names throughout history, with different civilisation having their own variation. In ancient Egypt, this almighty being was known as Seth. In Scroll of Seth, players will seek the titular ancient scroll in an attempt to harness its incredible power of turning any item into gold!

Spinning the 5×3 reels, players will attempt to land winning combinations of symbols across the 50 different paylines. During this time, they’ll also get the chance to find the powerful Scroll of Seth itself, increasing the chances of earning some great rewards.

The Scroll of Seth can land on the third reel, which activates the dormant reel above. This reel spins horizontally with Wild symbols. Any of the base game’s reels will be filled with Wilds if a Wild symbol appears above, which can lead to some big wins!

If players land three or more of the Golden Ankh Scatters, they will be awarded with a number of Free Spins, which varies with the number of Scatter symbols that land. During the Free Spins round, players can unlock a second tier for the Scroll of Seth bonus, too. Should a second Scroll of Seth land during this round, the Scroll will be added to the horizontal reel and can provide Wild multipliers to expand onto the reels further increasing win values.

The popular theme of Ancient Egypt in online slots has led Play’n GO to create a huge selection of exciting games with this aesthetic. From standalone IPs such as Ankh of Anubis to the Book of Dead series and the extended Wilde collection, fans of this genre will be spoiled for choice.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Many of us at Play’n GO alongside the players, adore the theme of Ancient Egypt, and that can be reflected in our extensive catalogue of fantastic titles set in this genre. Adding to the great library of games is Scroll of Seth, a standalone IP that is sure to give fans an enjoyable and fresh experience with unique features.”

And he added: “We are consistently focused on providing new slot games for fans of our most popular genres, whether it’s Ancient Egypt, Norse Mythology, or Sci-Fi. This requires innovative takes on features and systems, like Scroll of Seth’s extra reel, to keep things fresh and interesting.”