Play’n GO delivers a sugar-coated sequel in Sweet Alchemy 2

This slot game has so many dynamic twists and turns throughout.

Press release.- Following Sweet Alchemy Bingo (2020), the sweet slot saga has made a triumphant return with Sweet Alchemy 2.

Candy the Witch from Sweet Alchemy (2018) is back for a second helping in this all-new grid slot which bakes dynamic action into every corner.

The Grid Expansion feature can cause a prize-worthy sugar rush. Players must generate winning clusters for yummy wins. With each level players conquer; the Chocolate Blocker symbols will be eliminated during cascades, making space for fresh symbols and increased potential.

Players are also tasked with clearing the grid of Star, Cube and Pastille symbols. The in-game Gobstopper is the permanent Wild, which aids in creating new wins no more wins are created. The Striped Treat symbol is the grid’s other Wild which can explode with flavour – horizontally or vertically – when it’s part of a winning cluster.

The Free Spins feature is triggered when all Chocolate Blocker symbols have been removed in the game. Four Free Spins and Mega Symbols can be fashioned in a player’s direction as they traverse the candy-coated wonderland. However, Mega Symbols are not always guaranteed.

Removing all blockers during Free Spins will award four additional spins and unlock larger Mega Symbols on the reels – providing additional chances to create tasty clusters.

Finally, the Bonus Game can be triggered by collecting random high and low-paying symbols during the Free Spins. The Bonus Round features three levels, fusing dynamic layers to the already-immersive grid mechanics.

The Bonus Game is a series of wheels and rings. It tasks players with making a path to the centre. Landing on Multiplier segments of the grid will increase the overall Multiplier, whereas landing on blank segments will remove a life. The total Win Multiplier is awarded depending on the player’s progress throughout. It’s not a small portion either, the Win Multiplier is x25 a player‘s existing bet: now that’s a treat!

George Olekszy, head of game retention at Play’n GO, said: “The fans wanted more Sweet Alchemy, here it is. “The first title in this series is one of our most beloved titles at Play’n GO. It only made sense for us to build on this IP and try something even sweeter with Sweet Alchemy 2. I think the Bonus Game and x25 Multiplier are real winners. This slot has so many dynamic twists and turns throughout, not to mention the mouth-watering Grid Expansion mechanic.”