Play’n GO announces new Spanish partnership with Betsson

Through this new partnership, Betsson players in Spain will now be able to play classic games such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz, and Star Joker.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced further expansion in the Spanish market following confirmation of a new operator partnership with Betsson.

Play’n GO has been active in the region for several years, and this partnership will now see Betsson players in Spain gain access to classic games such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz, and Star Joker.

This announcement signals Play’n GO’s continued commitment to sustainable growth within the industry in every regulated market around the world.

Michele Stefanelli, sales leader, LatAm and Southern Europe at Play’n GO said: “We’re pleased to confirm this partnership with Betsson in Spain and look forward to sharing our world-class games with their players.

“Play’n GO is committed to a safe, sustainable, entertainment-led industry, an attitude we’re happy to say is shared by Betsson, making them a great partner for us.”

Miguel Gener, Head of Spain at Betsson, added: “We’re excited to welcome classic games like Book of Dead to our portfolio, and we’re confident that our players will thoroughly enjoy Play’n GO’s entire catalogue of games.

“Spain is an important market for both businesses, and this partnership will go a long way to ensuring continued success in the country for Play’n GO and Betsson.”