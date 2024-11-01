Play’n GO celebrates multiple win at 5 Star Media Awards

Swedish gaming giant celebrates a second consecutive “Slot Supplier of the Year” award, “RNG Casino Supplier of the Year”, as well as a host of individual awards in landmark success.

Press release.- Play’n GO is today celebrating a five-award sweep in the coveted 5 Star Media Awards of 2024.

The legendary games studio nabbed a second consecutive “Slot Supplier of the Year” award, as well as being named the “RNG Casino Supplier of the Year.” The company also secured three of 5 Star Media’s “Top 20” Awards for co-founder and CMO Ebba Arnred, director of Business Development Stuart Trigwell, and head of Brand and Communication, Andrew Pink.

Play’n GO has enjoyed a landmark 2024, breaking new ground by entering the South African market, as well as expanding its US presence into what is now five states.

Ebba Arnred, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Play’n GO, commented “We’re always very pleased to have our work recognised at the various awards throughout the year, but to win five in one fell swoop is almost unprecedented. It’s very special to be awarded Slot Supplier of the Year for a second year in a row, and RNG Casino Supplier of the Year is another well-received feather in our cap. We would like to thank 5 Star Media and the entire judging panel, as well as our entire team here at Play’n GO, without whom these award wins simply wouldn’t happen. On a personal level, I’d also like to express gratitude for the individual recognition of a 5 Star “Top 20” Award.”

Stuart Trigwell, director of Business Development at Play’n GO, added “I’d like to express a sincere thank you to 5 Star Media for being recognised in their “Top 20” Awards. We do our work not for individual accolades but for the success of the entire business, so it’s great to see Play’n GO so well represented across the board.”

Andrew Pink, head of Brand and Communication at Play’n GO, said “Play’n GO’s driving ambition is to be the best entertainment supplier there is. Aside from producing some of the most played games and best-loved characters in the world, that ambition is often realised by things largely unseen by those outside the company. It’s extremely gratifying for everyone at Play’n GO to be recognised as Slot Supplier of the Year. Next year may just be our biggest and best yet.”

