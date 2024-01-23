Play’n GO announces expansion of Rush Street Interactive partnership with New Jersey launch

Play’n GO has already had great success with Rush Street Interactive via its brand BetRivers.

The Swedish gaming giant now live with leading operator in Michigan, West Virginia, and the Garden State.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the casino entertainment provider, has announced a significant expansion of its partnership with the US operator Rush Street Interactive. As of today, the collaboration extends to New Jersey, where Play’n GO’s renowned BetRivers brand is now active.

Building on the success achieved through Rush Street Interactive’s Michigan-based BetRivers brand, Play’n GO recently expanded its partnership into West Virginia. With this latest development, Rush Street players in New Jersey gain access to a selection of classic titles from Play’n GO’s extensive catalogue, including popular games like Colt Lightning, Reactoonz, and Invading Vegas.

Having secured licences in four US states, Play’n GO is determined to establish a presence in every regulated market both in the United States and globally.

Magnus Natt och Dag, commercial director North America, Play’n GO, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing collaboration: “Just a week after our expansion into West Virginia with BetRivers, we are delighted to further solidify our relationship by launching the brand in New Jersey.

“The positive response from BetRivers players to our content gives us confidence in replicating this success in New Jersey. Play’n GO remains dedicated to achieving success in all regulated markets, and we look forward to the next phase of our journey with BetRivers.”