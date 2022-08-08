Playmaker partners with Echobox for social media offering

Echobox will use its solution to increase Playmaker’s social media offering.

US.- The digital sports media company Playmaker Capital has partnered with Echobox to enable the company to increase its social media capabilities and engagement. Echobox will provide insights through its social media automation solution. The deal includes Futbol Sites Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

Playmaker EVP and Futbol Sites CEO Federico Grinberg said: “Social media is a highly effective way for Futbol Sites, and more broadly Playmaker, to engage sports fans across the Americas, and Echobox is the ideal technology partner to help us take our reach to the next level.

“With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this year, now is the ideal time to partner with Echobox to drive audience growth and increase the volume of social interactions on our cross-platform social media offering.”

Echobox founder and CEO Antoine Amann added: “We are delighted to partner with the Playmaker family of engaging, fan-focused brands. Our unique AI innovations will empower Playmaker to scale and engage its ‘fan ecosystem’ on social media while creating massive efficiencies for the Playmaker team with our market-leading automation.”

In August, Playmaker reached a deal to acquire JuanFutbol and increase its presence in social media and digital video channels in Mexican and US Hispanic markets.

Playmaker appoints Sara Slane and Mark Harrison to board of directors

In April, Playmaker named Sara Slane and Mark Harrison to its board of directors. Sara Slane is the founder of Slane Advisory, a consultancy focused on advising stakeholders from the gaming, media, and sports industries. Previously, she worked as senior vice president of public affairs at the American Gaming Association.

Slane played an important role in advocating the reversal of Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).