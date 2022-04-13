Playmaker appoints Sara Slane and Mark Harrison to board of directors

Slane is former senior vice president of the American Gaming Association and Mark Harrison is the founder of The T1 Agency and SponsorshipX.

Canada.- The digital sports media company Playmaker has named Sara Slane and Mark Harrison to its board of directors.

Sara Slane is the founder of Slane Advisory, a consultancy focused on advising stakeholders from the gaming, media, and sports industries. Previously, she worked as senior vice president of public affairs at the American Gaming Association.

Slane played an important role in advocating the reversal of Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). She currently serves as a board member to Delaware North and a board observer to GeoComply.

Mark Harrison has 30 years of marketing industry and sponsorship experience in Canada. In 1994, he founded the T1 Agency. In 2005, he founded SponsorshipX, and is also the founder of Mh3 Collective.

Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO, said: “Being able to add two people of the calibre of Sara and Mark is a big step forward for Playmaker. I have known Sara for many years and have witnessed how effective she has been in providing guidance and leadership to the gaming and sports industries. Mark’s reputation is second to none. We have been looking to add a senior executive in the marketing and partnership industry to our Board, and Mark fits that perfectly.

“Sara and Mark have distinct experiences that are relevant to our core business model, and they will both serve as incredibly important and complimentary additions to the current composition of our Board.”

PointsBet partners with Playmaker for March Madness campaign

PointsBet partnered with Playmaker for a March Madness campaign featuring former NBA star Carlos Boozer. PointsBet sponsored Playmaker and Playmaker Betting content during the NCAA’s basketball tournament and beyond.

PointsBet was the exclusive sponsor of several of Playmaker’s March Madness initiatives. It also partnered with PointsBet’s content creators, such as golf influencer Paige Spiranac and betting influencer and former track and field star Taryn Tempel.

See also: Playmaker acquires digital solution provider Two-Up