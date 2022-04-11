PlayersBest landed in Peru

Users in the country will be able to access the usual PlayersBest.com holistic focus on all aspects of the gambling world.

Press release.- PlayersBest.com announced the launch of its latest regional asset. Gambling aficionados in Peru are now able to access dedicated betting content for their region.

The introduction of Peru onto the established PlayersBest brand means the site now caters to the needs of users in Canada, Japan, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the US – the latter via the flagship PlayersBest.com site.

According to the company, the Peruvian launch means that users in the country will be able to access the usual PlayersBest.com holistic focus on all aspects of the gambling world. From operator and bonus reviews to strategy guides for those looking to bolster their betting experience. PlayersBest Peru has gone to great lengths to ensure the intricacies of the Peruvian market are completely covered.

Discussing the launch, Product Owner Simon Briffa said: “PlayersBest.com is a thriving site where all our audience have easily accessible sportsbook and casino reviews as well as information on anything gambling related. The new addition of the PlayersBest Peru module is going to really help support our ever growing Peruvian userbase.”

The introduction of PlayersBest Peru is another string to the bow of the ever-growing brand, which alongside its regional websites also now includes a streaming service, PlayersBest TV, and a thriving YouTube channel.