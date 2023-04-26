Play Social opens immersive playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

Play Playground is dedicated to visitors of all ages during the day and adults at night.

US.- Play Social is scheduled to open its first Play Playground location. The 13,000-square-foot immersive playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas will open in autumn. It will feature 20 larger-than-life immersive games and attractions.

Designed by Paul Bishop, Play will feature two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces. The experience will be dedicated to visitors of all ages during the day and adults at night.

Brad Albright, CEO of Play Social, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our groundbreaking anchor attraction at Luxor. Play Playground is a multi-dimensional, dynamic world that stimulates all the senses and facilitates social interaction through bespoke social games, appealing to all ages during the day and adults at night.”

Jennifer Worthington, COO of Play Social, added: “As we grow up, we have forgotten the importance of play – of laughing together, high fiving, and the excitement of winning with your team. We want people to put their phones down, grab a drink, jump into the games and play to the top of the leaderboards. Guests will feel like they have been dropped into their own game show!”

Ian Sugarman, member of Play Social, commented: “Play Playground is for anyone and everyone who wants to TOLP (“Time Off, Let’s Play!”). I am excited to be part of this transformative experiential concept that will make people smile especially if they decide to ride the slide into the bar.”

Chuck Bowling, Luxor’s President & COO, said: “Play Playground is such a natural fit for Luxor. Our guests seek fun and adventure throughout their Las Vegas visits and will find in Play a place for their inner child to let loose. With so much happening at the south end of The Strip, we are thrilled to welcome Jen, Brad and the Play Playground team to our family.”

