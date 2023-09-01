Pipol nominated at the SBC Awards 2023

Pipol was nominated in the “Best Marketing and Service Provider of the Year” category.

Press release.- After the award obtained at the EGR Awards in London, Pipol was nominated for the third time for international awards in the igaming and betting industry. On this occasion, Pipol was recognized in the “Best Marketing and Service Provider of the Year” category, a nomination that denotes the level of understanding and service that the agency has in the igaming industry.

It is worth noting that Pipol is a pioneer in real-time campaign measurement, optimizing the return on investment in both online and offline media.

Thanks to the in-house development of its MIA tool, nurtured largely by artificial intelligence, it managed to break with the paradigm of late reporting of results, providing its clients with minute-by-minute visualization of the performance of their campaign to incorporate changes in real-time.

These twists result in an excellent balance between investment and business results for their clients. The award ceremony will take place in Miami, on November 2nd of this year, as the closing of the main event, the SBC Summit Latin America, one of the most important igaming and Sports Betting events in Latin America, which starts on October 31st. Pipol will be actively participating in SBC and can be found at booth C10 throughout the show.

Also, Diego Fernandez, the company’s AdTech Director, will give a talk on November 2nd at 12:45 p.m. local time on how businesses can use MIA to achieve greater efficiency in their marketing investments.

For more information, or to arrange a meeting during the event, please contact them at info@pipolhub.com.