Pipol leads brand exposure at sports events with AI

Pipol’s game-changing AI-driven Computer Vision transforms iGaming sponsorships, offering real-time attribution for sports event advertising, potentially saving millions in wasted investments.

Press release.- Nowadays, igaming sponsors allocate more than 50 per cent of their annual advertising budget to sports events, without accurately measuring and attributing such investment. In the dark, sponsors throw millions of dollars down the drain without being able to maximize their ROI.

However, Pipol stepped forward with the best solution: Computer Vision. This innovative tool, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), detects moving images, seamlessly integrated into the MIA’ ecosystem—the sole platform that enables the accurate real-time attribution of communication campaigns.

After identifying in seconds elements such as branding on a team’s sportswear in live events, Computer Vision can accurately assess the true brand exposure and, consequently, its impact on business results.

According to a study led by Spherical Insights, Computer Vision foresees reaching a market value of USD 21.3 MM in 2030, with a growth rate of 6.9 per cent per year.

Undoubtedly, its future is promising. In the meantime, Pipol is ready to accompany igaming companies interested in investing in sporting events, with the best technology and its expertise for more than 20 years in the region.