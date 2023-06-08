Pipol expects winning in the EGR Global’s Awards 2023 in London

Take part in EGR Global’s Awards 2023 it's a major breakthrough for Pipol.

The awards ceremony recognizes top service providers in the online gaming industry.

Press release.- Pipol will challenge for the “Data & AI Supplier” and “Marketing Supplier” prizes for the very first time in noted EGR Global’s Awards 2023.

The ceremony will be held today (June 8) in London. The prizes reward and celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry, recognizing the achievements of suppliers from across all the major egaming disciplines.

The company has grown exponentially since 2019 and now becomes the leading media agency in Latin America's gambling industry.

Celeste Slaibe, Pipol’s founder & CEO, claimed: “We are very proud for being shortlisted in two prestigious awards, considering that more than 700 companies in the industry couldn’t make it. This recognizes the excellence of our products and services”.

The most important development supporting Pipol’s growth is MIA, the main product of the company. This is a revolutionary tool that measures the performance of advertising campaigns in real time, both offline and online. Using advanced algorithms, MIA® optimizes advertising investment, proving to be a successful formula for increasing immediately the effectiveness of strategies in achieving business results for its customers.

“Our team, with its expertise and commitment to driving business results for our clients, is very excited about winning,” concluded Slaibe.

Today, June 8, the winners of the different categories will be announced at the EGR Global’s Awards 2023 ceremonies, which will take place throughout the day at The Roundhouse Auditorium in London.