Pipol launches MIA, a revolutionary technology for measuring advertising impact on digital and offline media

Pipol is the only leading LatAm communication agency in the gambling industry, based 100 per cent on technology.

With MIA, the costly process of campaign management is made more efficient.

Press release.- MIA is a technology that measures the impact of advertising investment on digital and offline media (with a focus on TV and radio on digital assets) reliably and efficiently, in real-time, without relying on statistical projection models or waiting months or years to collect vast amounts of data.

MIA evaluates simultaneously all users who interact directly and indirectly with a website or application after seeing an advertising announcement, thanks to the cross-referencing of information between the moment of the said announcement and the interactions.

If marketing and sales teams adopt MIA as an attribution and optimization model for their advertising campaigns, they will see how their brand strategy will significantly improve, optimizing the purchasing process, especially in the online gambling industry, which has grown rapidly in recent times. Meanwhile, Pipol has been accompanying its clients in this sector in LatAm in recent years with satisfactory results.

This is how MIA makes the costly campaign management process more efficient, creating a healthy ecosystem between the organic and the invested, between TV and digital, and between consumer and brand.

For Pipol, it is a great challenge to maximize the advertising investment of its clients with the best tool in the region, which mixes the use of technology and reads millions of records, with business intelligence, for a correct interpretation of what it shows.