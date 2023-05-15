Pipol nominated in two categories at the EGR Global Awards 2023

The company has been shortlisted in the categories of “Data and AI Supplier” and “Marketing Supplier”.

Press release.- Pipol has been shortlisted for two awards at the EGR Global Awards 2023 in the categories of “Data and AI Supplier” and “Marketing Supplier”.

Celeste Slaibe, founder & CEO, stated that “being nominated for the EGR Global Awards is extremely gratifying, and we´re truly proud to be where we are. We are an Argentinian company being considered alongside prestigious companies from Israel, the UK, the USA, Sweden, Australia, India and Malta, among others.”

“These nominations represent the unstoppable growth that the agency has been experiencing lately thanks to our offer of first-class products and services.” She added: “The recognition encourages us to continue growing as fast as we have been to develop more and better technologies with a single goal: to accompany our customers in the gambling sector in Latin America and other latitudes of the world in order to expand and maximize their advertising investment in offline and online media campaigns. It’s an honour and a source of great pride.”

Celeste Slaibe, founder & CEO at Pipol.

The EGR Global Awards ceremony will take place on June 8 at The Roundhouse in London and will be attended by representatives from Pipol and from other leading companies from the niche. The evening represents, in short, one of the most prestigious events in the industry.