PIN-UP Partners to exhibit at SiGMA Europe

PIN-UP Partners team will receive attendees at booth 4007.

Press release.- The PIN-UP Partners team is attending one of the biggest events in the igaming industry, SiGMA Europe. The event will take place on November 12-14.

As the tradition goes, PIN-UP Partners team will receive attendees at booth 4007. “You’ll be able to find out about affiliate programs’ latest offerings and create a partnership that can elevate your business”, PIN-UP Partners stated.

On November 12, PIN-UP Partners will host a grand event – IMPERIUM RAVE. It will be held at the legendary Monte Kristo Castle in Malta, setting the perfect scene for a journey through time. The highlight of the evening will be a runway show of a capsule collection, specially designed for this event in Malta. On a podium inspired by imperial grandeur, guests will be the first to witness these exclusive pieces.

The headliner for IMPERIUM RAVE will be Argy, the renowned Greek DJ and producer based in the UK. Known for his international hit “Tataki,” which has echoed across some of the world’s most prestigious festivals. “This night will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all our guests! We invite you to join and become part of this one-of-a-kind event”, PIN-UP Partners said.