PIN-UP Global at SBC Summit: “How we ‘tore up’ Lisbon”

Yuliia Shestakova, Head of External Communications, reflects on PIN-UP Global’s presence at the SBC Summit in Lisbon.

Press release.- PIN-UP Global had an outstanding performance at SBC Summit in Lisbon. This is reflected in the words of Yuliia Shestakova, head of external communications at PIN-UP Global, who summed up what she experienced during the three days of the event.

“If someone had told me a couple of years ago that I would be standing in one of the largest booths at the SBC Summit in Lisbon with a team of over 60 people, I wouldn’t have believed it. But we did and it was epic!” she said.

PIN-UP Global took part in SBC Summit in Lisbon with a team of over 60 people.

Yuliia then referred to the SBC Summit itself and stated it is “not just another event in the igaming industry, it’s a crazy competitive movement where only the strongest feel comfortable. It’s a place where you either play big or go home. But we clearly knew why we were there and what we wanted – to show that PIN-UP Global is not just on the market, it sets its rhythm and is ready to develop it with its own solutions.”

As regards PIN-UP Global booth, Yuliia said: “Our stand of almost 500 square meters (yes, we like to impress) was one of the largest at the exhibition and became the centre of attraction for delegates not only aesthetically, but also by the number of professionals. We didn’t just bring staff to the show, we brought real pros to the show. Marketers, technicians, HR, and product managers – all of them ‘burned’ and did it with such enthusiasm that the media literally did not leave our stand. And here I want to thank the media, who are always interested in us and are genuinely interested to know the latest PIN-UP news. Interviews, discussions, dozens of meetings with partners, new deals – it was non-stop mode and our team gave their best every day.”

PIN-UP Global had a stand of almost 500 square meters at the event.

One of the main hits of the exhibition was the robot dog, who not only interacted with delegates but also offered to work at PIN-UP. “Frankly speaking, if it could also bring coffee, I would seriously consider getting one of these at home:),” Shestakova commented.

PIN-UP’s robot dog at SBC Summit 2024.

“But what really made PIN-UP stand out at this year’s SBC show and what generated a lot of interest from delegates was our entry into the next level – B2B. We can now provide the market with our own products and solutions that we have proven ourselves (Core Product Platform, Cash Desk, Affiliate & traffic generated tool, Marketing & Segmentation Tool, CRM & Customer support tool, Anti-Fraud Tool, Communication Hub Tool).

“For example, no one else on the market can offer such an anti-fraud tool developed by Vladimir Todurov’s team on the basis of machine learning. Our team works quickly, clearly, and aggressively, implementing innovations that are head and shoulders above all other offers on the market. Our developments will help businesses to simplify life and significantly improve user experience,” she added.

Finally, Yuliia invited anyone interested in learning more about PIN-UP Global’s capabilities to visit the PIN-UP Global stand 1073 at SiGMA Europe, which will be held from November 11 to 14 in Malta.