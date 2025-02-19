PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS to participate in AIBC Eurasia, Dubai

This year, the holding introduces an innovative Meeting Hub format, designed to facilitate high-level business networking in a dedicated professional environment.

Press release.- PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, the investment fund of the international igaming holding PIN-UP Global, has announced its participation in AIBC Eurasia, a leading technology conference, from February 23 to 25 in Dubai.

The event provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to book meetings with the fund’s representatives, where they can discuss potential financial investments and strategic support for their innovative projects.

This time, the holding company’s team will introduce an updated approach to participating in exhibitions and conferences—the PIN-UP Meeting Hub. This format is designed for events where a full-scale booth is unnecessary due to a smaller delegation but a high number of meetings.

Instead of a traditional booth, visitors will find a cosy meeting hub—a dedicated space featuring both private and open negotiation areas, ensuring a comfortable and efficient environment for discussions and networking.

Ihor Denysov, COO of PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, highlighted: “We wrapped up 2024 on a high note, with our portfolio featuring seven exciting projects across niches like marketing, TECH, and igaming, and having processed 127 applications over the year. Looking ahead, 2025 will be a year of expansion. We are set to grow both our project list and our team of portfolio managers to open up even more opportunities. We’re especially eager to connect with projects related to traffic and AI, as we see tremendous potential in leveraging artificial intelligence to optimise and scale traffic management processes.”



