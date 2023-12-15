Philip Brown promoted to head of marketing at Sportingtech

For two years, Philip Brown served as marketing manager within the company.

After two years as marketing manager at Sportingtech, Philip Brown has been promoted to the role of head of marketing.

Press release.- Full-service betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has promoted Philip Brown as head of marketing.

With more than 10 years in marketing, Philip Brown joined Sportingtech in December 2021 as marketing manager. He previously held the same position at Clarion Events, where he was with the company for more than 6 years.

After being promoted, Brown said: “I am honoured to lead the marketing initiatives at Sportingtech, and my focus is crystal clear – to establish Sportingtech as the go-to platform in Latin America.

“Our journey will be marked by innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering dedication to exceeding the expectations of our operators and partners.”

Brown further stated: “I am confident in the incredible capabilities of our team, whose passion and expertise will be the driving force behind our success.”

In addition to this new step in his career, Brown was named in the prestigious Top 20 Awards by 5 Star & Co igaming Media, one of the highest accolades for igaming professionals.

The past 12 months have seen Sportingtech’s platform become more enhanced thanks to several product roll-outs. New features include the integration of additional markets to its Bet Builder feature and the roll-out of Share-a-Bet, which capitalises on the growing rise of influencer marketing in sports betting.

