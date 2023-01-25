PGA Tour bolsters betting Integrity Program through 2024

The TOUR will continue to work with Genius Sports to facilitate tailored educational programs for players, caddies and officials.

U.S. Integrity joins Genius Sports in monitoring global betting markets.

Press release.- The PGA Tour announced two new agreements that will enhance monitoring capabilities as part of an expanded PGA Tour Integrity Program. A new partnership with U.S. Integrity, paired with an extension of TOUR’s existing relationship with Genius Sports, will provide the organization with best-in-class bet monitoring services through 2024.

The PGA Tour Integrity Program, established on January 1, 2018, covers all facets of competition and operations on the Tours overseen by the PGA Tour, including players and their support teams, all tournament staff and volunteers, all PGA Tour employees and the PGA Tour Policy Board.

“We are excited to partner with U.S. Integrity, as we look to continue ensuring the integrity of the PGA Tour,” said PGA Tour vice president of Gaming Scott Warfield. “U.S. Integrity along with Genius Sports’ commitment to protecting our sport, as well as their proactive approach, will play a pivotal role in assisting our operations with monitoring sports betting across our Tours.”

In addition to a continuation of the TOUR’s longstanding partnership with Genius Sports, U.S. Integrity will provide supplementary integrity-monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard, in an effort to proactively identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns by conducting analysis across many data sets.

Stephen Thurley, head of Integrity Partnerships at Genius Sports, said: “We are delighted to extend our historic partnership with the PGA Tour. As the sports betting landscape rapidly evolves across the U.S., it is imperative that sports are proactive in protecting the integrity of their competitions.

“This partnership ensures the PGA Tour continues to benefit from Genius Sports’ Bet Monitoring technology and Education services, as well as utilizing ‘Genius Intelligence,’ our groundbreaking fraud detection management system.”

Integrity’s CEO and co-founder Matthew Holt, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with the PGA Tour and assist with maintaining the integrity of its golf competition across the world. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients.

“We are looking forward to working with the premier golf tour in the world, featuring the biggest names. All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique and proprietary anomaly-detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

The TOUR will continue to work with Genius Sports to facilitate tailored educational programs for players, caddies and officials. Educational workshops reinforce the PGA Tour’s regulations and highlight the risks associated with betting-related corruption. Additionally, custom-made e-learning modules are available on a worldwide basis to all PGA Tour players in multiple languages.

The PGA Tour’s Integrity Program’s stated mission is: “To maintain integrity and prevent and mitigate betting-related corruption in PGA Tour competitions – ensuring competitions always reflect, and appear to reflect, the best efforts of the players, while protecting the welfare of the players and others involved with the PGA Tour – through clear policies and regulations, ongoing education and training, and effective and consistent monitoring and enforcement functions.”

Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to licence its official, live scoring data to betting operators around the world.

The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan®. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.

See also: TSN and Genius Sports partner to deliver inaugural augmented NFL Playoff & Super Bowl feeds on TSN+