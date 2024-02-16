Pennsylvania Super Bowl bets decrease 15% year-on-year

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has reported that preliminary figures show $71.5m was wagered through retail and online sportsbooks.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has reported that preliminary figures show $71.5m was wagered in the state on the weekend’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. That was a 15 per cent decrease over the wagers placed through retail and online sportsbooks on the Super Bowl 2023.

After payouts, revenue is expected to be $11.06m compared to $29.72m in 2023. This was the sixth year in which legal sports wagering was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl and the fourth in which online wagering was available. There are 18 retail locations and 12 online wagering sites.

The PGCB reported more than 875,000 active online betting accounts during the Super Bowl weekend based on data from geolocation service GeoComply. In 2023, 793,000 accounts were reported. GeoComply reported that it conducted more than 13.6m geolocation checks.

Over the weekend, GeoComply saw 8.5 million active accounts across all states where online sports betting is legal. That’s a 15 per cent increase compared with last year’s Super Bowl.

Nevada sets record for Super Bowl bets

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported record wagering on the Super Bowl with $185.6m bet across the state’s 182 sportsbooks. Total bets increased by 21 per cent compared to 2023 and exceeded the previous high of $179.8m in 2022. It was the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. A 3.7 per cent hold meant sportsbooks’ win was $6.8m.