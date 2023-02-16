Pennsylvania sportsbooks take $84m in Super Bowl bets

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, preliminary figures are up 24 per cent compared to 2022.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has reported that preliminary figures show $84.3m was wagered through retail and online sportsbooks over the Super Bowl LVII weekend. The figure would be a 24 per cent increase on the $68m of wagers placed on 2022’s Super Bowl between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

This was the fifth year in which legal sports betting was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, and the fourth in which online wagering was available. This year, Super Bowl bets could be placed at 19 retail locations and 14 online wagering sites. After payouts, revenue is expected to be $29m compared to $4m in 2022.

In Nevada, $153.2m was bet on Super Bowl LVII, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), down 14.8 per cent. Wagers placed on the matchs were the fourth highest of all time but $26.6m below the $179.8m bet in 2022.

Record 100m geolocation checks made during Super Bowl weekend

GeoComply reported that it conducted a record 100m geolocation checks across 23 US states and the District of Columbia over Super Bowl LVII weekend. The figure represents a 25 per cent increase on last year.

It was the first time the Super Bowl took place in a state with legal online sports betting, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium, in Arizona. GeoComply said it registered 7.4m accounts over the weekend, a 32 per cent rise on last year, while more than 100,000 geolocation checks took place in and around the stadium in Arizona.

The most active state over Super Bowl weekend was New York with 13.9m geolocation checks, ahead of Ohio, which only opened its legal market last month, on 12.6m. Pennsylvania, the home state of the Eagles, saw 11.8m transactions.