Nevada Super Bowl sports betting handle decreases to $153.2m

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that $153.2m was bet on Super Bowl LVII in the state, down 14.8 per cent from 2022’s record. Wagers placed on the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles were the fourth highest of all time but $26.6m below the $179.8m bet in 2022.

The hold is the lowest since the NFL championship game in February 2019 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams brought sportsbooks $10.7m. The highest Super Bowl revenue in Nevada was in 2020 with almost $18.8m kept by casinos after the Chiefs beat San Francisco, 31-20.

GeoComply reported that it conducted a record 100m geolocation checks across 23 US states and the District of Columbia over Super Bowl LVII weekend. The figure represents a 25 per cent increase on last year.

It was the first time the Super Bowl took place in a state with legal online sports betting, at the State Farm Stadium, in Arizona. GeoComply said it registered 7.4m accounts over the weekend, a 32 per cent rise on last year, while more than 100,000 geolocation checks took place in and around the stadium in Arizona.

The most active state over Super Bowl weekend was New York with 13.9m geolocation checks, ahead of Ohio, which only opened its legal market last month, on 12.6m.

