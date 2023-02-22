Pennsylvania regulator renews licence for Mount Airy Casino Resort

The Mount Airy Casino Resort is located in the Pocono Mountains.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has renewed Mount Airy’s Category 2 casino licence.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has renewed Mount Airy #1’s Category 2 casino licence for Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County. The renewal received a unanimous vote.

The board determined that Mount Airy had fulfilled the obligations under its previous casino operator’s licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania’s first AAA Four-Diamond casino and adults-only resort, is located in the Pocono Mountains. It has almost 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and its own sportsbook. It’s in its 15th anniversary year.

A public hearing was held on August 3 in the casino’s host municipality, Paradise Township. Citizens, public officials, and community groups could speak or submit written testimony to the meeting.

Additionally, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg yesterday to permit board members to further question Mount Airy #1, LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.

Last month, Mount Airy Casino Resort announced the appointment of gaming and hospitality executive Ben Koff as chief operating officer and general manager.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue climbs to $464.4m in January

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $464.4m in January. That’s an 18 per cent increase compared to January 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year to $202.2m. Retail table games revenue grew 7.2 per cent to $83.9m.