Mount Airy Casino Resort appoints COO and general manager

Ben Koff is the new chief operating officer and general manager of the Pennsylvanian casino.

US.- Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania’s first AAA Four-Diamond casino and premier adults-only resort, announced the appointment of gaming and hospitality executive Ben Koff as chief operating officer and general manager, pending approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Koff joins the luxury casino and resort, located in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, with more than 16 years of experience in the gaming industry across roles in marketing, finance and operations. He has worked for companies including Caesars Entertainment, Golden Nugget, Carnival Corporation, sbe Entertainment Group and, most recently, the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in Mississippi.

“Ben’s wealth of expertise in the gaming and hospitality industries, coupled with his passion for exceptional service, make him an invaluable asset to lead our executive team,” said Lisa DeNaples, Mount Airy owner and managing trustee.

“We are pleased to welcome Ben to the Mount Airy Team and look forward to all he will accomplish as chief operating officer and general manager.”

The luxury property, which has almost 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and its own sportsbook, is celebrating its 15th anniversary through October 2023.

In his new role, Koff will manage all aspects of the casino and resort’s operation, including gaming, guest services, human resources, financial performance and sales and marketing. As a strategic leader, Koff will uphold Mount Airy’s brand standards, working to exceed guest expectations through personalised service.

Koff received his Master’s in Business Administration from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and his Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.