Pennsylvania Lottery renews marketing contract with 9Rooftops

The Pennsylvania Lottery has worked with 9Rooftops for the last two decades.

US.- Pennsylvania Lottery has renewed its contract with the marketing agency 9Rooftops after a competitive review. The Pennsylvania Lottery has worked with 9Rooftops for the last two decades.

Under the new contract, 9Rooftops will design a campaign that highlights the lottery’s mission of proceeds going back into communities that support older Pennsylvanians. The Pennsylvania Lottery directs all its proceeds to programmes that benefit older residents.

Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko said: “9Rooftops was selected after a competitive procurement, including a careful evaluation of responsive proposals. We believe 9Rooftops is uniquely qualified to help our Lottery evolve in a complex marketing environment so that the PA Lottery can continue generating vital funds our seniors rely on each day. These funds help seniors with property tax and rent rebates, transportation, meals and prescription assistance, among many other critical programs and services.”

Kevin Meany, CEO of 9Rooftops, added: “We’ve been honored and grateful for our role in helping the Pennsylvania Lottery succeed and grow. Each year we strive to be an indispensable partner, continuously and fearlessly fulfilling the Lottery’s objectives. We are proud of the value we’ve delivered through our integrated services, innovative thinking and data-driven research.”

9Rooftops SVP and group account director Stephen Smith commented: “As a consultant, creator, producer, trailblazer and friend of the Pennsylvania Lottery for over 20 years, we’ve been privileged to grow with our partners through every challenge and celebration along the way.

“We have a clear, detailed and expert perspective on the current and emerging landscape and are thrilled to continue helping the Pennsylvania Lottery achieve its goals. Moreover, as we have done, we will continue to provide ongoing and detailed insights that help the Pennsylvania Lottery grow in an environment of unprecedented competition.”

The marketing agency created the Lottery Love Brand Campaign in 2022 to commemorate the lottery’s 50th anniversary. It also created Gu, a CGI character that became a brand asset for the lottery and a prominent feature on Scratch-Off Games. 9Rooftops also developed the lottery’s presence on social media, particularly Facebook and Instagram, and promoted the launch of the lottery’s online gaming platform.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $479.3m in May

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $479.3m in May. That’s a 7 per cent increase compared to May 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 2.5 per cent year-on-year to $210m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $81.6m.