Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $505.9m in September

Revenue increased by 6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has reported that the combined revenue generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests in September 2024 was $505.9m, an increase of 6.17 per cent compared to September 2023. Total tax revenue was $211.1m.

Revenue from retail slot machines was $196.9m, a decrease of 1.5 per cent year-on-year. Tax revenue from slot machines was $99m. Retail table games revenue was $73.4m, a decrease of 2.33 per cent from September 2023. Tax revenue from table games was $12.1m.

See also: Gaming in Pennsylvania: Valley Forge Casino Resort to renovate

Igaming revenue reached $176m, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led with $66.9m, an increase of 3.2 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort posted $47.1m, an increase of 33 per cent, and Rivers Casino Philadelphia reported igaming revenue of $31.5m, up 7.7 per cent.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the sports wagering handle reached $811.3m, up 11.71 per cent from September 2023. The taxable revenue figure was $53.5m, 46.1 per cent higher when compared to September 2023.