Gaming in Pennsylvania: Valley Forge Casino Resort to renovate

The venue has announced plans to construct a new food hall.

US.- Valley Forge Casino Resort, owned and operated by Boyd Gaming, has announced renovation plans. Construction on a food hall in the Pennsylvania venue is underway, with an opening expected in early 2025.

The updated dining area will have four different concepts, including Mexican, Asian, and American cuisine, along with a specialty coffee venue.

Valley Forge Casino Resort operates 850 slot machines, and 50 table games, along with FanDuel retail and online sportsbooks and FanDuel and Stardust igaming sites. In November 2022, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously voted to renew the Category 3 Casino operator’s licence of Valley Forge Casino Resort. Boyd Gaming completed the acquisition of the resort in 2018.

Ron Bailey, vice president and general manager of Valley Forge Casino Resort, said: “We are excited to introduce our new food hall, which will further enhance the dining experience here at Valley Forge Casino Resort. We are committed to providing our guests a unique and memorable entertainment experience, and that begins by offering an appealing dining selection with high-quality options for every occasion.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $510.1m in August

Combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests in Pennsylvania reached $510.1m in August. That’s an 11.6 per cent increase compared to August 2023. Valley Forge Casino Resort saw the highest growth, with revenue up 45.1 per cent year-on-year. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, tax revenue was $215m.

Total revenue from retail slot machines was $211m, an increase from $203m in August 2023. There were 24,595 machines in operation compared to 25,206 in August 2023. Tax revenue from slot machines was $106m.