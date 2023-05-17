Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $476.7m in April

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $476.7m in April. That’s a 3.2 per cent increase compared to April 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 2.2 per cent year-on-year to $213m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $84.3m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $74.4m, an increase of 13.5 per cent from April 2022. Valley Forge Casino Resort generated $63.8m, a year-over-year increase of 11.3 per cent. Parx Casino in Philadelphia reported $55.2m, down 3 per cent.

Revenue from online gaming was up 21.3 per cent to $137.2m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National reported $58.4m, Valley Forge Casino $31.2m and Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $26.1m. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming was $58.2m

The sports betting handle was $572.1m, down 0.12 per cent from April 2022’s $572.8m. Taxable revenue for April was $37m, 10 per cent higher when compared to April 2022, when taxable revenue was $33.6m.

Valley Forge, and partner FanDuel generated $21.3m from $225.6m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook took $9m from a $157.7m handle. The handle at Hollywood Casino Morgantown was $44m, while Hollywood Casino at Penn National and DraftKings reported $26.2m.

Total tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $195.6m.

