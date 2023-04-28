Pennsylvania gaming regulator issues fines for administrative failures

The Pennsylvania regulator also acted on petitions to ban three adults from all casinos.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has levied $147,500 in fines.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has approved three consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC). Fines totalling $147,500 will be levied for violations that occurred at three casinos.

Mount Airy, LLC, operator of Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County, will pay $120,000 for failure to timely submit internal audit plans, a stipulation of its Statement of Conditions for licensure. Meanwhile, Downs Racing, LP, operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania casino in Luzerne County, received a fine of $20,000 for two incidents in which supervisory employees worked without the proper permit.

Finally, Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, LP, operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, received a $7,500 fine for not properly notifying its security and surveillance staff and law enforcement about an alleged cheating incident at a table game involving marked cards.

The Pennsylvania regulator also acted on petitions to ban three adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving six children unattended in order to engage in gaming activities. The board said its actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino.

“Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos,” it said.

In November, it launched a new awareness campaign on the issue. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by concern over the number of minors being left in vehicles in casino parking lots or hotel rooms.

