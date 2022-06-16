Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board renews licence for Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

Hollywood Casino at the Meadows qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously voted yesterday to renew the Category 1 Racetrack Casino operator’s licence of Washington Trotting Association, Inc., operator of Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington County.

The seven-member board determined that Washington Trotting Association had fulfilled the obligations under its previously approved casino operator’s licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

The decision to renew the licence was based on a process utilized by the Board that enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision. A public input hearing was held on March 15 of this year in the casino’s host municipality, North Strabane Township, where personnel of Hollywood Casino at The Meadows submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation since its last licence renewal was granted. The public was also allowed to provide testimony about the casino and its impact in the community.

In reaching its decision, the PGCB also received information from local government officials, community groups and the Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

Additionally, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg to permit Board members to further question Washington Trotting Association, Inc. representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.

Since its opening in June 2007, Hollywood Casino at The Meadows has generated $3.5bn in gross revenue from the play of slot machines, table games and sports wagering resulting in a return to the Commonwealth of approximately $2bn in gaming tax revenue.

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows currently operates 2,006 slot machines, 84 table games, a Barstool retail sportsbook, and DraftKings online sports wagering. Hollywood Casino at The Meadows currently employs 660 persons.

The PGCB also provides more details on the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ licence renewal on its website, where they shared the PowerPoint presentation showed at the meeting.

