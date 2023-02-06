Parx Casino Shippensburg fully opens in Pennsylvania

The $65m project began construction a year ago in Shippensburg Township.

US.- The new Parx Casino has fully opened in Shippensburg Township, Pennsylvania. It held an opening event on February 3 following a soft opening on January 26. The 73,000-square-foot venue is the state’s fourth mini-casino. Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment was awarded a licence in January 2022.

The property occupies about half of a former big-box store and is a scaled-down version of Parx’s casino in Bensalem, which is the state’s top casino by revenue.

Work on the $65m project began in February 2022 with an opening originally slated for November last year. The venue has 500 slot machines and electronic table games such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette with remote dealers. The casino also includes sports-wagering kiosks.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue hits record in 2022

Pennsylvania’s gaming industry saw its best financial year in 2022, with the combined revenue of slot machines, table games, sports wagering, igaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests reaching $5.2bn.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported total revenue of $5.2bn for 2022, surpassing 2021’s prior record of $4,7bn. Total taxes to state and local governments hit $2.12bn. In December, gaming revenue reached $475m, with the 18 online casinos recording $134.6m in revenue.

