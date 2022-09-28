Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board renews licence for Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

Since its opening in August 2009, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has generated $2bn in tax revenue.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has unanimously voted to renew the venue’s Category 2 Casino operator licence.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has unanimously voted to renew the Category 2 Casino operator’s licence for Holdings Acquisition Co, operator of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in Allegheny County.

The PGCB determined that Holdings Acquisition had fulfilled its obligations under its current operator’s licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period. The decision was based on a process that enables both the operator and the public to provide input.

A public input hearing was held on March 16 in the City of Pittsburgh, where personnel of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation since its last licence renewal was granted. The public was permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact on the community.

The Pennsylvania regulator also received information from local government officials, community groups and the state police, along with the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance. Additionally, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg to allow board members to further question Holdings Acquisition.

Since its opening in August 2009, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has generated $2bn in tax revenue from the play of slot machines, table games and sports wagering. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh currently operates 2,466 slot machines, 129 table games, and a retail sportsbook. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh currently employs 1,278 persons.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue in August

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $425.3m in August. That’s a 4.2 per cent increase compared to August 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to $201.2m. Retail table games revenue decreased 9 per cent to $78.4m.