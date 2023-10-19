Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fines two casinos and video gaming terminal venue

The PGGC has issued $73,075 in fines in four consent agreements.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved four consent agreements presented by the board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) during its public meeting. The agreements were the result of negotiations between OEC and three licence holders representing two casinos and a Video Gaming Terminal establishment. Fines total $73,075.

Stadium Casino Westmoreland operator of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, in Westmoreland County, received two fines totalling $30,000. The venue received a fine of $20,000 for two instances in which individuals who were on the board’s casino Self-Exclusion List were permitted entrance to the gaming floor and a fine of $10,000 for permitting an under 21 to access the gaming floor and play slot machines.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores received a $25,000 fine for not advising the PGCB of ownership structure changes involving its five VGT Truck Stop Establishment locations. Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, operator of Parx Casino & Racing in Bucks County, received a fine of $18,075 for failure to submit two licence renewal applications on time.

In September, the PGCB fined a video gaming terminal venue. Pilot Travel Centers received a $45,000 fine for underage gambling and not having a board-credentialed employee on duty.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $457.2m in August

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has released its monthly revenue report for August. According to the report, gambling revenue from the state’s 17 casinos, online casinos, sports betting, truck stop video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy sports contests reached $457.2m. That’s an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year but down 2 per cent from July 2023 ($467m).

Online casino revenue was $145m, up 35.3 per cent from the same month in 2022. Slots play generated $105.3m, table games $37.3m and iPoker $2.4m. Hollywood Casino at Penn Interactive generated revenue of $60.3m, Valley Forge Casino Resort $32.4m and Rivers Philadelphia $28.1m. Bally’s reported $2.2m in online casino revenue, while Golden Nugget reported $191,548.