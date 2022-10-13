Paul Gauselmann promotes young entrepreneurship in Tanzania

“Westerwelle Startup Haus Arusha powered by Paul Gauselmann” offers young entrepreneurs the opportunity to pursue their activities in modern, state-of-the-art offices.

Tanzania.- Paul Gauselmann has been committed to supporting social projects and initiatives for more than 60 years and with that mission, he has now reached the African continent. Paul Gauselmann has supported the establishment of the “Westerwelle Startup Haus Arusha” in Tanzania with a donation.

“Westerwelle Startup Haus Arusha powered by Paul Gauselmann” was established by the Berlin-based Westerwelle Foundation for International Understanding. It offers young entrepreneurs in Tanzania the opportunity to pursue their activities in modern, state-of-the-art offices, to meet and discuss with like-minded people and to take part in special training programmes and courses.

“I want to invest money that I have earned in young entrepreneurs and in this way give more people in Tanzania the opportunity to go into business in the same way that I did,” he explained in a video message to participants at the launch event.

Michael Mronz, Chairman of the Westerwelle Foundation, was delighted with the East-Westphalian involvement: “A huge ‘thank you’ must go to Paul Gauselmann, who is sharing the vision of promoting young entrepreneurs in developing countries with great enthusiasm and commitment.”

See also: Entrepreneur Paul Gauselmann turned 88

The Westerwelle Foundation, which was established in 2013 by former German Minister of Foreign Affairs Guido Westerwelle and entrepreneur Ralph Dommermuth, champions young entrepreneurship in developing countries. This year, 17 programmes to support young entrepreneurs have already been successfully delivered and around 300 new jobs have been created in more than 60 startups.

In Africa, the Westerwelle Foundation currently operates two startup centres in Tunis and Kigali. With the launch of “Westerwelle Startup Haus Arusha powered by Paul Gauselmann”, the largest facility of this type has now become operational.