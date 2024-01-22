Pascal Gaming partners with Betfair International to expand market reach

Pascal Gaming stated this partnership is a major milestone and a huge achievement for the company.

Pascal Gaming’s games are now live on Betfair, a brand part of Flutter Entertainment.

Press release.- Pascal Gaming has announced a major partnership with Betfair International (Flutter Entertainment) which will enable the company to expand the distribution of its gaming content to new audiences.

Betfair International is part of Flutter Entertainment, one of the largest igaming companies worldwide and global sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider for over 18 million customers worldwide, operating multiple brands, among which are PaddyPower, Sisal, Fanduel, Skybet, Pokerstars and many more.

The company further stated: “Being one the fastest growing studios in the industry, thanks to their strong emphasis on trendy crash games and unique for our industry in-game features, this studio has already spread its presence of more than 80 games globally and obtained certifications for 9 jurisdictions.

“This is yet another act of acknowledgement of the uniqueness and distinctiveness of the games by this creative studio.”