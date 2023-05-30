Pascal Gaming introduces a new line of slots

Pascal Gaming is constantly evolving and coming up with regular updates.



Press release.- Pascal Gaming has added a new line of slots to its gaming suite. The new line includes six brand-new slots: Jumbo Diamond, Drago Flame, Wild Clubs, Dogo Fortune, Mexicano, and Crazy Mummy.

What could be more spectacular than watching animals hunt for diamonds in the jungle? Jumbo Diamond is indeed a great way to enjoy gameplay.

With its colourful design, this appealing Drago Flame promises to bring a lot of fun and big benefits.

Wild Clubs is a perfect entertainment for those who want to be the star of a famous cabaret stage.

In Dogo Fortune, players witness the lavish lifestyle of wealthy Dogo, hence becoming a part of his story.

Mexicano features the main hero singing Mexican serenades to his late love. Here Mexican culture – music, heroes and traditions – is revealed in all its true colours.

And in Crazy Mummy, players are immersed in the breathtaking atmosphere of ancient Egypt, full of tombs, mummies and sarcophagi. A fresh concept, catchy design, Wilds, Bonus & FreeSpin modes, Random Multipliers, 4-level progressive jackpot and much more.

The slots will be available both on the web and mobile (iOS & Android), ensuring high convenience for players. For operators, too, ease is guaranteed with the seamless integration process. With PG’s magnificent slots, it’s going to be a real scorcher!

The addition of the new line of slots is a major step forward for Pascal Gaming. It broadens the scope for brand development and gives players a wider range of games to choose from. It also gives operators new revenue growth opportunities.

Pascal Gaming is constantly evolving and coming up with regular updates that bring freshness and maximum pleasure to its players. With the new line of slots, the company is sure to continue to attract new players and grow its brand.

