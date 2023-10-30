Pascal Gaming is bringing on a set of all new slots to SBC Summit Latinoamérica

Pascal Gaming is ready to showcase its latest slots and crash games at SBC Summit Latinoamérica, a significant igaming event dedicated to the Latin American market.

The SBC Summit Latinoamérica is a significant igaming event, dedicated to the unique, complex and highly lucrative markets of Latin America. The recent trends and market data from this specific region demonstrate a deep affinity of the local audience towards crash games and slots.

As a rising star in the igaming industry overall, Pascal Gaming’s current portfolio of crash games highlights one-of-a-kind in-game features that turn the gameplay into an amazing journey for players.

As for the slots, Pascal Gaming has launched 3 new slots this month only, with another 3 upcoming. The gem among these new slots is the Wild Weed, which is unique thanks to its reworked and highly captivating game logic and great animations in the trendy theme. The game is innovative and at the same time follows the classical approach, taking the overall gameplay to another level.

The Inner Eye is a pure masterpiece, a convergence point for the game and true modern art. The essence of the game lies in the AKN, a modern art movement and a vision that conceives a bridge between true artists and the virtual world. Inner Eye is a slot game, soaked with the artistic visions through the prism of the eyes of AKN. Highly immersive and addictive gameplay is reinforced by vivid and unrepeatable design and wild animation.

The game features various eyes as a reflection of one’s self, with their feelings, emotions and worldview. A journey for you, your inner eye, is presented through an expanding wild and two scatter symbols. This is a simple, and yet exceptional game, rich in its amazing features, and beneficial for players both for entertainment and gain.

The most recent release is the Pumpkin Payday, which is a Halloween-themed slot in the best traditions of the game animation, sound ambience and game logic. This is a light and captivating game, which is focused on seasonal festivity, but will fascinate the players throughout the year.

Pascal Gaming highly recommends to visit the stand of its creative studio, experience the uniqueness of its content and go through the player’s amazing journey in person.