Pascal Gaming has added a new gravity solution

Through this new solution, Pascal Gaming games will also be available in land-based betshops.

Press release.- Pascal Gaming has a new solution added to its portfolio. It is called Gravity and its name says it all.

Players will have a chance to enjoy the games in land-based betshops. One by one, the brand’s high-quality solutions will be available for retail establishments, thus increasing players’ choice and giving operators’ further options for their business operations.

Based on a provable fairness system, Gravity stands out with its features, offering players simultaneous bets on up to the next 20 rounds, winning odds in each round, as well as providing partners with flexible bet limits customised to their requirements. For now, the favourite games Double Wheel and Roulette are all set and ready retail to fuel player interest and engagement with their bright atmosphere.

What is more, according to the company, an exceptional betshop game Odd Ball will soon join and create an involving football environment for crash game lovers. New and attractive markets, in addition to the traditional auto cashout bets, will guarantee huge interest in Odd Ball and make players gravitate towards the game.

Gravity can be integrated by BetConstruct, or can be given as a frame, whichever is more convenient for the partners. Shortly, more and more Pascal games will join to breathe a new life into a land-based world. Also, new surprises for betshops coming soon.

