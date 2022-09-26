Pascal Gaming has enhanced its gaming lines with slots and lottery games

Now players have a great opportunity to choose from a wider range and enjoy high-quality slots and lottery games.

Press release.- Continuing its expansion, Pascal Gaming has added two gaming lines to its portfolio as a new direction, a fresh start, and more. Now players have a great opportunity to choose from a wider range and enjoy high-quality slots and lottery games.

Five brand new slots (Jumbo Diamond, Drago flame, Wild Clubs, Big City Bank & Big City Cars) come in Glue and Classic slot lines. Fresh concept, catchy design, Bonus & FreeSpin modes, 4 types of Jackpots and the “Guaranteed win” function complete the uniqueness of the solutions. Developed by the enthusiastic team of Pascal Gaming, the latter is a novelty in the industry, offering a different bet type, 10x higher than a quick bet.

The other game line includes a lucrative Lucky Lotto, a fantastic solution that gives players a chance to win big and have tons of fun. With its provable fairness system, high odds and plenty of attractive markets to bet on, this lottery game will definitely spice players’ interest up and significantly increase website traffic.

It draws with its convenience too, supporting web, mobile and tablet devices and thus allowing players to play anytime and anywhere. Also, two more lottery games, namely Bonus Bingo and Lotto 90 are waiting to join the line-up and deliver a stunning new way to play.

These additions have clearly expanded the scope for brand development and hence opened new doors for its partner operators. Each and every extension is a serious potential that should be used to take the business to the next level.