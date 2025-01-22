ESPN Bet launches in Washington DC

Penn has secured market access through a deal with Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

US.- Penn Entertainment has announced that ESPN Bet has launched in Washington DC, its 20th jurisdiction. Penn secured market access in DC through a deal with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

Aaron LaBerge, chief technology officer of Penn Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to launch ESPN Bet in our nation’s capital and expand our presence across the Washington metropolitan area. Along with our partner ESPN, we’re excited to introduce our deeply integrated media and betting experience and further engage with the DC area’s passionate sports community.”

Penn launched ESPN Bet in New York in September after the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) approved PENN’s deal to acquire Wynn Interactive Holding’s sports betting license. Since November 2023, ESPN Bet has replaced Penn’s own-brand sportsbook via a multi-year agreement. The first ESPN Bet branded retail sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit in April 2024.