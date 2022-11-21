Parx Casino fined $10K for allowing underage gambling in Pennsylvania

The gaming regulator also acted on petitions by OEC to ban seven adults from all casinos.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined a casino for an incident in which an 18-year-old gained access to the gaming floor.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has approved a consent agreement presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel over an incident in which an 18-year-old gained access to and gambled on a gaming floor.

The agreement was the result of negotiations between OEC and Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc, operator of Parx Casino in Bucks County. Casino personnel permitted entry to an 18-year-old male who gambled at a table.

Pennsylvania law prohibits an individual under the age of 21 from accessing the gaming floor or gambling in a casino. It is the responsibility of casino personnel to verify ages. The gaming regulator also acted on petitions by OEC to ban seven adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving a total of 13 children unattended in order to gamble.

Pennsylvania regulator steps up fight against casinogoers abandoning kids

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced the launch of a new awareness campaign aimed at preventing children from being left unattended while an adult supervisor gambles at a casino. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by concern over the number of minors being left in vehicles in casino parking lots or hotel rooms.

Since the start of 2022, the Board’s Bureau of Casino Compliance has recorded 269 incidents involving 441 minors who were left unattended while one or more of the adults responsible for them gambled at a casino. Some 68 were aged six or under. This compares to 171 incidents involving 279 minors in 2021.

