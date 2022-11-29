PartnerMatrix inks new affiliate channel deal with AdmiralBet

Together with PartnerMatrix, AdmiralBet has launched its secure and modern.

Press release.- PartnerMatrix announced a new partnership with the established Serbian sports betting and casino platform, AdmiralBet.

Together with PartnerMatrix, AdmiralBet has launched its secure and modern affiliate channel, allowing partners and affiliates to raise the brand’s awareness by showcasing its products to a broader audience and engaging relevant traffic.

AdmiralBet is famous for its rich and modern gaming platform, gaining popularity in the Serbian market with its cutting-edge online sports betting offers. The brand also covers casino verticals while keeping clients active with numerous interesting bonuses and tournaments.

Levon Nikoghosyan, CEO of PartnerMatrix, comments: “Thanks to this agreement, PartnerMatrix is not only partnering with an established and respected brand but also entering the Serbian market, which already has a developed and legislated gaming market. With our latest features and system updates, we are looking forward to productive cooperation with AdmiralBet’s team.

“AdmiralBet is well-known for its dynamic and modern sports betting solutions, and with the help of PartnerMatrix, I believe the company will create a more efficient traffic generating strategy, greatly expanding their audience.”

Milan Djurmez, head of online gaming at AdmiralBet, adds: “Affiliate Marketing is a new channel for us, but one that we reckon is an absolute necessity for enhancing our outreach. PartnerMatrix seemed to be the software that fit our needs the best and ticked all the boxes. We’re all-in with this, and I’m sure that the results will be worthy of all efforts and investments.”