Pariplay names Ashley Bloor as director of partnerships

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has appointed Ashley Bloor as its new director of partnerships. Bloor will be involved in different areas of the organisation, working closely with the leadership team to support the growth of the Fusion and Ignite product offerings, managing relationships with global partners and seeking new ones to expand the content offering.

With more than a decade of experience in the gambling industry, Bloor has worked at bet365, Gala Coral, William Hill, and Gaming Innovation Group. Most recently, she was head of operations – RGS at EveryMatrix.

Enrico Bradamate, chief commercial officer at Pariplay, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to the team and know she will play a crucial part as we execute our growth strategy and expand our global partner network of studios and operators, cementing our position as the number one gaming aggregator.”

Bloor commented: “I am excited about this new opportunity with Pariplay, a company I have followed from the sidelines and been very impressed with. I look forward to building on our existing partnerships and creating new synergies as we continue on this journey.”

In March, Pariplay appointed Dirk Camilleri as VP of product. Camilleri is responsible for continuing with the rollout of Pariplay’s aggregation platform in key regulated markets worldwide.

Pariplay extends partnership with Ainsworth Game Technology in Canada

Last month, Pariplay extended its partnership with Ainsworth Game Technology Limited to launch the supplier’s online content in Canada. Ainsworth’s games will be available to Pariplay’s network of Canadian operators through the Fusion aggregation platform.

The partnership is an extension of a collaboration through which Ainsworth’s content is already live in LatAm through Pariplay.